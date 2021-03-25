28 test positive in Vellore

District’s tally crosses the 21,300-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,300 with 28 patients testing positive for the infection on Wednesday.

While so far 20,840 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 107. The district’s death toll is 353.

In Ranipet district, 10 patients were reported positive and the total cases stood at 16,339. In Tirupattur district, 10 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,726.

In Tiruvannamalai district, six new cases were reported, taking the tally to 19,597. The number of active cases stands at 37.