28 persons test positive for COVID-19 in State

April 11, 2022 21:41 IST

The active caseload stands at 229, Chennai having the highest number at 95

A total of 28 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of the 38 districts, fresh cases were reported in 10.

In Chennai, 10 persons tested positive for the infection while there were four cases in Chengalpattu and three in Madurai. Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruppur recorded two cases each; Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi reported a single case each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State has reported a total of 34,53,112 COVID-19 cases so far. It continued to report nil deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 27 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 34,14,858. The State’s active caseload stood at 229. Of this, Chennai has a total of 95 active cases, while there were 32 in Chengalpattu and 17 in Coimbatore. There were nil active cases in 12 districts.

The total number of samples tested dropped to 17,195. So far, 6,58,35,782 samples were tested in the State.

Vaccination break-up

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 37,495 persons on Monday.

This included 8,650 children aged 12 to 14; 6,984 aged 15 to 18; and 11,092 aged 18 to 44. This took the coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,25,33,920.