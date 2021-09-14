28 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

14 September 2021 00:51 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,072 with 28 new cases reported on Monday.

While a total 47,754 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 203. The district's death toll is 1115. In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,769. In Tirupathur district, 13 new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,716.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 26, taking the total number of cases to 53,782. Out of this, 52,783 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 341.

