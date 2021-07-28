2.8 lakh people vaccinated

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:26 IST

With another 2,81,766 people inoculated on Tuesday, the total coverage in government vaccination centres crossed two crore in Tamil Nadu. The overall coverage stands at 2,00,79,887.

Among those vaccinated were 1,66,893 people in the 18-44 age group and 85,718 in the 45-59 age group. The cumulative coverage in private vaccination centres stood at 14,37,559.

Tamil Nadu has recorded an overall utilisation of 99% of the 1,97,66,110 vaccine doses supplied till July 25. According to data on vaccines supplied-performance released by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, 21 health unit districts (HUD) have recorded 100% and higher utilisation against doses supplied. Tiruchi and Tiruppur HUDs recorded the highest utilisation at 107% each.

In Tiruchi, as against 6,99,940 doses supplied, 7,51,207 have been administered. While the doses supplied stood at 5,88,060 in Tiruppur, 6,30,713 have been administered. The administration of additional doses was attributed to factors such as overfill, low dead space in syringes and the efficiency of healthcare workers. Among other HUDs, Cheyyar recorded 106% performance. In Chennai, the utilisation was at 95%.

According to the Directorate, till July 25, 1,07,873 doses had been administered to pregnant women. Villupuram HUD accounted for the highest coverage, at 8,152 women getting the first dose and six getting the second. Ariyalur followed with 4,368 pregnant women getting the first dose. Erode and Namakkal followed with 4,313 and 4,218 women vaccinated respectively.

The DPH distributed 3,00,000 doses of Covishield to all HUDs.