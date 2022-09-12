28 dentists win awards at seminar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 18:30 IST

The Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics of Saveetha Dental College, SIMATS, along with Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics Association of Tamil Nadu, held the seventh CEAT PG Colloquium in the city recently.

As many as 260 delegates participated in the conference whose theme was “Aesthetics and Restorative Deotistry”. Twenty eight awards were presented to the best presentations at the event.

