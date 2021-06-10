Tamil Nadu

279 new cases in Madurai, 294 in virudhunagar

Madurai recorded 279 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with which the total number of positive cases in the district went up to 69,320.

The district also reported six fatalities to have an overall death toll of 1,009.

A total of 1,177 persons were discharged from hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

The number of fresh cases in Virudhunagar has come down to 294 on Thursday from 336 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The district also registered the discharge of 932 persons and two deaths – those of a man and a woman, both aged over 50.


