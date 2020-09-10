2,766 fake accounts found in Krishnagiri

As many as 2,766 fake accounts of non-farmer “beneficiaries” have been detected and about ₹1.03 crore has been recovered so far in the scam under the PM-Kisan scheme in the district.
According to official sources, investigations were on, and more information would be available later this week.
As of date, as many as 2,766 fake accounts had been detected in the district, sources said.
The PM-Kisan Scheme was conceived to provide ₹6,000 as income support to farmers annually, and it was to be credited into their accounts in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.
However, it came to light that the password and username of an Agriculture Department official was hacked to include non-farmers as beneficiaries by creating fake accounts.
The total number of fake accounts and the total amount of recovery will come to light once the investigation gets completed, said official sources.
