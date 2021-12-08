270 litres of illicit arrack destroyed in Kalvarayan Hills

The Kallakurichi police conducted raids at villages near the fringes of the forests in the hills, and also destroyed over 8,000 litres of fermented wash

Continuing its crackdown on the illicit arrack trade, the Kallakurichi district police seized and destroyed 270 litres of illicit, distilled arrack and over 8,000 litres of fermented wash, a major ingredient for manufacturing the illegal brew, during an intense raid in Kalvarayan Hills on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the raids were conducted in the forest fringes of Kalvarayan Hills under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) in-charge, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, and Inspector General of Police, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar.

As many as 10 police teams led by Mr. Aggarwal, Mr. Saratkar, DIG (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian and Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque conducted day-long intensive raids in villages located on the forest fringes in the hills. The teams seized and destroyed 8,900 litres of fermented wash and 270 litres of illicit distilled arrack during the raids.

The ADGP also made an appeal to people not to consume the harmful illicit liquor. Further, he appealed to the public to share information about the preparation of illicit liquor and its sales with the details of locations, through the toll-free number 10581. Information from the public will be kept confidential, he said.