27 Tamil Nadu police officers get President’s medals
Three officers to get the medal for distinguished service
The Central government on Sunday announced the President’s Police Medal for distinguished and meritorious service on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2022.
In Tamil Nadu, 27 police officers have been chosen for the prestigious medal. Three officers— K. Shankar, Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Chennai; C. Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, Chennai; and M. Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Salem City— will receive the medal for distinguished service.
Among those who got the President’s Police Medal for meritorious Service were Najmul Hoda, IGP/Commissioner of Police, Salem City; J. Mutharasi, SP-II, CBCID, Chennai; M. Sudhakar, SP, Kancheepuram district; D. Shanmuga Priya, SP, NRI Cell, Chennai; A. Mayilvahanan, SP, DVAC, Chennai; and S. Saravanan, SP, SBCID, Chennai.
