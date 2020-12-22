27% quota for OBCs in AIQ seats under consideration: Gehlot

Union Minister replies to CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP

The implementation of 27% reservation for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the All-India Quota (AIQ) medical seats is under consideration of the Supreme Court and a decision will be taken after the final judgment, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said.

A year after T.K. Rangarajan, former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), CPI(M), raised the issue of deprival of medical seats to OBC students due to the reservation policy in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Gehlot, in a reply dated December 10, said the matter had been examined.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is implementing the AIQ scheme for admissions to medical colleges. It had informed that the issue of implementation of 27% reservation for OBC students in AIQ seats is under the Supreme Court’s consideration. A decision will be taken on receipt of final judgment of the Supreme Court, he added.