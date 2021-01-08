27 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

08 January 2021 23:41 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,396 with 27 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 19,870 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 185. The district's death toll is 341.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,994. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,499 with eight new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 9 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 19,231. Out of this, 18,865 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 83.