Tamil Nadu

27 new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,396 with 27 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 19,870 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 185. The district's death toll is 341.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,994. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,499 with eight new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 9 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 19,231. Out of this, 18,865 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 83.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 11:43:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/27-new-cases-reported-in-vellore/article33532428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY