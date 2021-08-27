27 new cases reported from Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,775 with 27 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total 47,326 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 343. The district’s death toll is 1,106.

Ranipet

In Ranipet district, 14 positive cases were reported and the total stood at 42,482. In Tirupathur district, 18 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,546.

Tiruvannamalai

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 32, taking the total number of cases to 53,191. Out of this, 52,149 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 392.