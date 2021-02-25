27 districts report fewer than 10 cases each in Tamil Nadu

463 test positive in T.N.; Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Tirupathur and Villupuram record single case each

Kallakurichi reported no fresh case of COVID-19 and 27 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each, even as 463 persons tested positive for the infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 169, followed by 46 in Coimbatore, 33 in Tiruvallur and 30 in Chengalpattu. Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Tirupathur and Villupuram recorded a single case each. The overall case tally stood at 8,49,629.

Student’s death recorded

Six persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,478. Two persons each died in Chennai and Thanjavur, while Chengalpattu and Salem recorded one death each.

The bulletin issued by the Health Department recorded the death of Lokesh Kumar, 24, a postgraduate medical student of Madras Medical College/Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Dr. Lokesh Kumar, who hailed from Salem and had no co-morbidities, was brought dead to RGGGH at 11.30 p.m. on October 26. His death was due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

An official of the Health Department said the death of Dr. Lokesh Kumar was reconciled and added to the COVID-19 deaths. He was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai, where he was quarantined after the completion of COVID-19 duty at the hospital.

Another 469 persons were discharged after treatment. With this, 8,33,089 persons have been discharged so far. At present, 4,062 persons are undergoing treatment. They include 1,750 in Chennai, 399 in Coimbatore and 357 in Chengalpattu.

In the last 24 hours, 50,395 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested till date to 1,72,72,643.

Another 14,043 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday. This took the total number of persons inoculated so far to 4,14,741.

While 9,332 persons received the first dose, 4,711 received the second dose. Of them, 9,297 were healthcare workers, 3,228 were frontline workers, 1,476 were police personnel, 16 were RPF personnel and 26 were election staff. So far, a total of 3,27,476 healthcare workers, 51,577 frontline workers and 35,479 police personnel have been covered under the vaccination programme. The vaccination was conducted in 749 sessions.

Covishield was administered to 8,984 healthcare workers, 3,218 frontline workers and 1,461 police personnel. A total of 313 healthcare workers, 10 frontline workers and 15 police personnel received Covaxin.