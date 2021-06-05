27 districts get new SPs

In yet another major shuffle, the State government has transferred officers of the level of superintendents of police (SP) in 27 districts.

P.Vijayakumar has been shifted from Tirupattur and posted as SP, Chengalpattu. M. Sudhakar has been posted as SP, Kancheepuram while the incumbent D. Shanmugapriya has been transferred.

M.R. Sibi Chakravathy has been moved from Cyber Cell CB-CID and posted as SP, Tirupattur and Om Prakash Meena has been shifted from Nagaipattinam to Ranipet.

The following are the other SP-level officers transferred with their districts in brackets: Allpatil Pavan Kumar (Tiruvannamalai), N. Shreenatha (Villupuram), S. Sakthi Ganeshan (Cuddalore), Pa. Moorthy (Tiruchi), P. Sundaravadivel (Karur), S. Mani (Perambalur), K. Feroz Khan Abdullah (Ariyalur), Nisha Parthiban (Pudukottai), V.R. Srinivasan (Tiruvarur), G. Jawahar (Nagaipattinam), G. Suguna Singh (Mayiladuthurai), Ashish Rawat (the Nilgris), V. Sasi Mohan (Erode), G.S hashank Sai (Tiruppur), M. Sree Abinav (Salem), Saroj Kumar Thakur (Namakkal), C. Kalaichelvan (Dharmapuri), E. Sai Charan Tejaswi (Krishnagiri district), V. Baskaran (Madurai), M. Manohar (Virudhunagar), T. Senthil Kumar (Sivaganga), Dongare Pravin Umesh (Theni), and R. Krishnaraj (Thenkasi).