27 arrested get bail

: A day after the city police arrested 27 persons in connection with the jallikattu violence, the Principal Sessions Court here has granted them bail with a condition to stay in Chengalpattu till further orders.

“A large number of people, including celebrities took part in the protests organised for jallikattu. We cannot immediately come to a conclusion whether the petitioners indulged in the violence or not,” the Principal Sessions Judge M. Nazir Ahamed said while allowing the bail petitions.

Appearing for the petitioners among whom is a Class 12 student, advocate M. Mohanakrishnan contended that the police have foisted cases against 27 youth who were neither present at the protest venue nor participate in the protest.

“It was only the police who instigated violence and set fire to vehicles and huts in the area. They also pelted stones at innocent people. After triggering violence, they lathi-charged people including bystanders,” he said.

Alleging that the police deliberately entered into the residences of the petitioners and arrested them, the advocate submitted that they have not involved in any violence as claimed by the police.

Opposing the bail petitions, the City Public Prosecutor M.L. Jegan submitted that it was the petitioners who set fire to two police vehicles, including a mini bus. They destroyed public properties and indulged in violence, he added, and sought time till Monday to file a report on the properties destroyed in violence.