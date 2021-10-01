₹26.99 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from govt. offices

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 04:10 IST

DVAC conducts searches at 38 places across T.N.

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at government offices across the State and seized ₹26,99,335 in unaccounted cash and documents, a press release said.

The surprise checks were conducted at the Sub-Registrar offices in Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Ambattur and Thiruvanmiyur, and the Regional Transport Office in Tambaram — altogether 38 places in the State.

Advertising

Advertising