Tamil Nadu CHENNAI 01 October 2021
₹26.99 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from govt. offices
DVAC conducts searches at 38 places across T.N.
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at government offices across the State and seized ₹26,99,335 in unaccounted cash and documents, a press release said.
The surprise checks were conducted at the Sub-Registrar offices in Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Ambattur and Thiruvanmiyur, and the Regional Transport Office in Tambaram — altogether 38 places in the State.
