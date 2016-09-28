268 nominations filed in Ramnad, Sivaganga districts

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA K. Baluchamy and A. Mohamed Ganu Raja, son of AIADMK MP A. Anwar Raja, were among the 268 candidates who filed nominations on the second day of filing of papers on Tuesday in the two districts. The elections for the local bodies will be held in two phases on October 17 and 19.

A total of 176 candidates filed their papers in Ramanathapuram district and 92 candidates filed their papers in Sivaganga district. A majority of them filed their papers to seek election from village panchayat wards, followed by district panchayat wards, official sources said.

Mr. Baluchamy, who represented Paramakudi (Res) Assembly constituency after winning the 1984 elections, filed his papers at Bogalur panchayat union office to seek election as district panchayat ward councillor, and Mr. Raja filed his nomination at Uchipulli panchayat union office to seek election as district panchayat ward councillor from Mandapam union. A total of 216 candidates have filed their papers in the first two days in Ramanathapuram district and 132 candidates in Sivaganga district, sources said.

