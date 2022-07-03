2,672 test positive in Tamil Nadu

Active cases go up to 14,504; Chennai reports 1,072 fresh infections

The number of persons under treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose by another 2,672 on Sunday, pushing the tally of active cases to 14,504.

Among the newly infected were two passengers who returned from the Maldives. So far, at least 34,82,775 persons have been infected.

Chennai led the table with 1,072 fresh infections and 6,058 active cases, while the neighbouring Chengalpattu district logged 373 fresh cases. In each of three other districts, more than 100 persons were infected. While in Tiruchi 104 more persons were infected, in Tiruvallur 131 fresh infections were reported and in Coimbatore 145 persons tested positive.

In 11 districts, the number of cases was in single digit, with Tirupattur recording just two infections.

As many as 1,487 persons were declared to have recovered from the infection. So far, 34,30,245 persons have recovered.

The number of those who succumbed to the infection is 38,026.

With the testing of 32,793 persons, 6,60,64,931 persons have undergone the test.