₹26.45 lakh compensation awarded to parents of road accident victim

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has directed an insurance firm to pay a compensation of ₹26.45 lakhs to parents of a 23-year road accident victim.

According to the petition filed by A. Balakrishnan and B. Rajeswari, on August 11, 2016, their son B. Hari was proceeding in his motorbike with a pillion rider on Manali Road, near R.K. Nagar police station when a speeding tanker lorry hit the bike from behind. Hari sustained fatal injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

R. Keerthivasan, owner of the tanker lorry, and the vehicle insurer, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, were named as the respondents.

Based on the FIR and a copy of the chargesheet, the Tribunal held that the accident had happened due to rash and negligent driving, and therefore the parents were entitled to the compensation.

It fixed ₹24.30 lakh as compensation for loss of dependency, ₹1 lakh each for loss of love and affection and filial consortium, and ₹15,000 for funeral expenses.

The Tribunal directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation to the parents with future interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of numbering of the petition - November 17, 2016, till the date of realisation and with costs. Out of the total amount, the father and mother of the deceased were entitled to get ₹13,22,500 each, it added.