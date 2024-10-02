26 stranded in flooded causeway in Gujarat arrive in Chennai

Twenty-six people from Tamil Nadu who were stranded after their bus was caught in a turbulent flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, arrived in Chennai.

Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare S.M. Nasar received them in the rail terminus here on Tuesday morning. They reached the State aboard the Navjeevan Express. The Tamil Nadu government has made arrangements for them to be dropped in their respective hometowns.

A luxury bus with several dozen passengers, all pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, was stranded in a flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat September 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.