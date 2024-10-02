GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26 stranded in flooded causeway in Gujarat arrive in Chennai

Published - October 02, 2024 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six people from Tamil Nadu who were stranded after their bus was caught in a turbulent flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, arrived in Chennai.

Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare S.M. Nasar received them in the rail terminus here on Tuesday morning. They reached the State aboard the Navjeevan Express. The Tamil Nadu government has made arrangements for them to be dropped in their respective hometowns.

A luxury bus with several dozen passengers, all pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, was stranded in a flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat September 26.

