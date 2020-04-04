26 private medical colleges, 112 private hospitals can treat COVID-19 patients

Now, people who test positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can get treatment in private hospitals across the State. The Health department has notified a district-wise list of 26 private medical college hospitals and 112 private hospitals where people affected by COVID-19 could avail themselves of treatment at their own expense.

In an order issued on Saturday, the department said that already, the government had notified a list of designated government hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Treatment is being offered at all government medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and key sub-district hospitals, free-of-cost.

However, some patients had expressed a desire to get treated in private hospitals. Hence, the government has now included private establishments in the list of hospitals where COVID-19 patients could get treatment. These hospitals have been directed to follow the treatment protocols prescribed by the government from time to time. They should send daily reports on the treatment given to patients to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The list of hospitals would be modified from time to time by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, based on the situation. The list includes three private medical colleges in Coimbatore, 12 in Kancheepuram/Chengalpattu, two each in Salem and Tiruvallur and one each in Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Tiruchi and Vellore. Of the 112 private hospitals, 9 are in Chennai, six each in Madurai and Coimbatore, four each in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram/Chengalpattu and three in Tiruvallur.