26 persons test positive in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

30 November 2020 00:43 IST

Cuddalore district reported 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 24,200.

A total of 12 persons were discharged from hospitals, which now has 80 active cases. The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

As many as 19 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus disease in Villupuram district, taking the overall tally in the district to 14,606.

Advertising

Advertising

Kallakurichi district recorded seven fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total to 10,663.