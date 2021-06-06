26 IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

In yet another reshuffle of police officers, the government has ordered the transfer of 26 IPS officers across the state.

According to the order, R. Ponni, SP, Central Range, DVAC, has been transferred as SP, Idol Wing, Chennai.

Sujith Kumar, Madurai district SP has been posted as SP, NIB-CID, Chennai. M Durai, SP, who was on compulsory wait at the office of DGP, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, headquarters.

G. Sampath Kumar, commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police 7th battalion, Pochampalli has been transferred as AIG, welfare, Chennai. S. Santhi, SP, Civil Supplies, CID has been posted as SP, SHRC, Chennai. D. Mahesh Kumar, DC, Crime and Traffic, Tirunelveli city, has been posted as SP, enforcement, Salem zone.

Deepa Sathyan, SP, on compulsory wait at office of DGP, has been posted to SP, Railways, Chennai. P. Perumal, SP, Virudhunagar district has been transferred as SP, Enforcement, Chennai. R. Sivakumar, SP, Ranipet has been transferred as SP, administration, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

K. Sugumaran, DC, traffic, Madurai city has been posted as SP, Marine Enforcement Wing. D. Shanmugapirya, SP, Kancheepuram district has been posted as SP, Cyber crimes division, Chennai. Meanwhile, G. Subbulakshmi, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as SP, CIU, Prohibition offences, Chennai. D Ashok Kumar, SP, Marina Enforcement Wing has been posted as SP, IPR, Enforcement Cell, Chennai.

R. Pandiarajan, SP, Nilgiris District, has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Battalion, Pochampalli. M. Baskaran, DC, Headquarters, Madurai city has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies, Madurai Zone. M Kingshin, SP, special investigation cell, DVAC, Chennai has been posted as SP, II, Crime against women and children. K. Adheeverapandian, DC, Headquarters, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Railways, Trichy.

S. Radhakrishnan, SP, Villupuram district has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Avadi. P. K. Pethu Vijayan, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as SP, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai. K. Gunasekaran, SP, Enforcement, Salem Zone has been posted as SP, CSG, Nagapattinam.

M. Chandrasekaran, DC, law and order, Salem City, has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special police battalion, Vellore. A Thangavelu, SP, SHRC, Chennai has been posted as SP, EOW - II, Chennai.

K. Palanikumar, SP, Railways has been posted as SP, Commercial crime investigation wing, Chennai. K. Stalin, SP, State master control room, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai. T.P. Suresh Kumar, SP - II, Crime against women and children, Chennai has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Poonamallee, Chennai.

T. Senthil Kumar, commandant, Tamil Nadu Special police battalion, Vellore, has been transferred to New Delhi and will head the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion there.