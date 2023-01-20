26 arrested after clash at manjuvirattu event in Theni

January 20, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 01:19 pm IST - THENI

The Theni district police have arrested 26 persons after they allegedly indulged in stone-pelting during a manjuvirattu event at Vadugapatti in Theni district on January 16 and 17.

Following complaints, the Thenkarai police registered cases under IPC Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 341, 427, 324 and 506 (2) read with 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s) and 3 (2) (va) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act of 2015 on Tuesday.

Police said when members of the Scheduled Caste gathered to participate in the event on January 16, some caste Hindus in the village objected to their presence. After a verbal altercation, the SC people stayed away for about two hours and participated only after the caste Hindus left the venue.

The SC youth complained about the incident, while the elders in the community described it as practice of untouchability and demanded legal action.

he police, however, persuaded them to leave the venue, M. Kamaladevi, a SC woman and complainant, said. As the issue remained unresolved, on January 17, about 200 members of the community assembled in front of the chavadi to express their disappointment over the nonchalant attitude of the police.

Uneasy calm prevailed as the caste Hindus too gathered there. The issue snowballed into hurling of stones at each other. Women and children ran to safety. Both sides alleged that they were beaten with wooden logs.

Ms. Kamaladevi, in her complaint, alleged that some youth poured kerosene on her two children in a bid to set them afire.

“We immediately rushed them to the Government Hospital in Periyakulam,” she said. Meanwhile, a fact-finding team from Evidence, an NGO from Madurai, visited the village.

Evidence executive director A. Kathir told The Hindu the response of the villagers indicated that if the police had taken stern action on the first day itself, the issue could have been resolved.

Instead of enforcing the law, the police action appeared to be “partial” towards the caste Hindus and interested only in securing a ‘compromise’.

The NGO team demanded that the police register a case of attempt to murder against the caste Hindus as they had allegedly poured kerosene on two children.

The team members also wanted the government to conduct a peace meeting soon as the residents had fled from their habitation apprehending arrest and acts of revenge by the caste Hindus.