2,568 candidates file nominations on sixth day

A total of 2,568 candidates have filed nominations for the local body elections on the sixth day for filing of papers in the two districts.

In Ramanathapuram district, 1,275 candidates filed their papers and a majority of 908 candidates are to contest for village panchayat wards, followed by 170 to seek election as village panchayat presidents, 84 as councillors in municipal council wards and 73 in town panchayat wards. With this, 5,562 candidates have so far filed nominations in the district.

A total of 1,293 candidates filed their papers in Sivaganga district and a majority of 975 candidates will stand for election from village panchayat wards. A total of 178 candidates filed papers to seek election as village panchayat presidents, followed by 60 candidates in town panchayat wards and 44 in panchayat union wards. Meanwhile, Collector S Natarajan, who is the District Election Officer, visited the Mandapam Panchayat union office on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements made for the local body elections in the region.

The Collector checked the ballot boxes and materials required for polling on October 17 and 19, an official release said. The Collector later visited the election control room at the Collectorate complex and inspected the arrangements.

Personal Assistant to Collector (Elections) A Chelladurai, Mandapam Panchayat Union Commissioner Gandhi and officials were present when the Collector reviewed the arrangements.