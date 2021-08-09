25,617 people covered under doorstep healthcare scheme

11,291 beneficiaries were attended to on August 7 alone

In three days, 25,617 people were covered under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, a scheme aimed at taking healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people.

Medication was delivered to the homes of 11,364 patients with hypertension and 7,497 patients with diabetes.

The Health Department rolled out the scheme on August 5. Apart from delivery of medicines to the homes of the beneficiaries, people will be screened for non-communicable diseases under the scheme.

In three days, 25,617 beneficiaries — including 11,291 beneficiaries who were attended to on August 7 alone — were covered in 38 districts.

The scheme also covered 5,217 patients, who had both hypertension and diabetes, with the delivery of drugs.

Other services

The other home-based services provided were palliative care services to 775 patients, 753 physiotherapy sessions and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis for 13 patients.

Ramanathapuram had the most number of beneficiaries — 2,214 people. Tiruvannamalai followed with 1,525 patients, while 1,502 persons were covered in Coimbatore.

There were 1,176 beneficiaries in Pudukottai. Chennai and Salem had 1,146 and 1,054 beneficiaries respectively, according to details released by the Health Department.