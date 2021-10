CHENNAI

17 October 2021 01:16 IST

Three passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle 2.55 kg of gold and electronic goods worth ₹1.16 crore by Customs at Chennai airport on Friday.

Five passengers, who came from Dubai in different flights, were held and officials found them carrying 10 bundles in the form of gold paste and electronic goods worth ₹4.7 lakh, according to a release.

