255 candidates receive appointment orders at Rozgar Mela in Chennai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the drive to recruit government employees, in Chennai, on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 16:09 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents an appointment letter to a selected candidate during the launch ceremony of Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, at ICF in Chennai, Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the Rozgar Mela in Chennai to recruit government employees in various departments. As many as 255 candidates from various States including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand received appointment orders in Chennai on Saturday. A total of 25 candidates were personally given their appointment orders by the Minister.

The event was organised as part of the recruitment drive announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel. 

Candidates from Tamil Nadu who received appointment orders include those from cities such as Tirunelveli, Neyveli and Chennai. Tamil Nadu resident A.Tamil Selvan, who received an appointment order from the Finance Minister, said he would join the multi-tasking staff at the Employees State Insurance Corporation. Uttar Pradesh resident, Akila Yadav, who interacted with the Finance Minister said she would be joining the Indian Coast Guard.

The candidates who received appointment orders from the Finance Minister are set to join Southern Railway, Chennai Division, in the post of assistant loco pilot, GST and Customs (CBIC) in the posts of preventive officers, Income Tax Department (CBDT) in the post of Income Tax Inspectors, Central Industrial Security Force in the post of constables, Central Reserve Police Force in the posts of sub-inspector, the Indian Coast Guard in the posts of Civilian Motor Transport Driver CMTD (OG), Canara Bank in the posts of Probationary Officer, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in the posts of Deputy General Manager, and Department of Space ISRO, in the post ofs Scientist/Engineer.

 The candidates who received appointment orders were selected by competitive examinations conducted over the past few years.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai participated in the event.

