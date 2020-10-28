2,522 more test positive in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

28 October 2020 02:44 IST

Overall tally rises to 7,14,235; 27 deaths push the toll to 10,983; Chennai’s daily count dips

Another 2,522 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally to 7,14,235. In the last 24 hours, 69,344 persons were tested in the State.

Chennai’s daily case count dipped further to 695, while Coimbatore recorded 209 cases. While 146 persons tested positive in Salem, there were 144 fresh cases in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur reported 115 cases, while Tiruppur and Kancheepuram had 99 and 98 cases respectively. Among the other districts, five reported less than 10 cases each; the least being two cases in Dindigul.

As many as 4,029 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State. With this, 6,75,518 persons have been discharged so far, and 27,734 persons are undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 27 persons died — 11 at private hospitals and 16 at government hospitals — pushing the toll to 10,983. Seven of them died in Chennai, five in Tiruppur and three in Salem. All 27 persons had co-morbidities. The youngest was a 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore. She had posterior fossa arteriovenous malformation and renal failure and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on October 15. She died on October 25 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, renal failure and posterior fossa arteriovenous malformation.

Two persons in their 30s also died. One of them, a 36-year-old man from Tiruppur with diabetes, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on October 8. His swab returned positive on October 9. He died on October 25 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Authorities of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said no COVID-19 patient died at the hospital during the 24-hour period starting 8 a.m. on October 26. A total of 96,60,430 samples have been tested so far. A private laboratory — Molecular Virology Lab, Indira Medical College and Hospitals, Tiruvallur — was approved for testing. There are 201 testing facilities in T.N.