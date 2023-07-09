2,504 villages in T.N. to be developed at ₹1,148 crore through Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam –II

July 09, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the third year of the implementation of Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam –II (AGAMT-II), since it was revived in 2021, the Tamil Nadu government would implement the scheme in a total of 2,504 village panchayats (which includes over 12,400 habitations) at an estimated cost of over ₹1,148 crore.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department recently issued a Government Order (G.O.) granting administrative sanction for ₹1,148 crore, including ₹250 crore to be incurred from the State Fund, besides granting financial sanction for releasing ₹250 crore. It also issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of AGAMT-II.

Since the DMK government came to power in May 2021, it revived the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, which was implemented during 2006-2011 with its primary focus on comprehensive development of all village panchayats by improving the overall basic infrastructure facilities in them in a phased manner over a span of five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government announced in 2021 that the scheme would be revived and implemented in a phased manner over a period of five years between 2021-22 and 2025-26 to address critical infrastructural needs and holistic development of all habitations in rural areas. About 20% of village panchayats are to be covered under the scheme every year.

The State government had implemented the scheme in a total of 2,657 village panchayats at ₹1,455 crore during 2021-22. During 2022-23, it implemented the scheme in 2,544 village panchayats at ₹1,155 crore. There are 79,395 habitations in a total of 12,525 villages across the State. On an average, there are six habitations in a village panchayat.

While the fund allocation for rejuvenation of water bodies is 30%, creation and upgradation of streets and lanes in habitation would be 25%. Infrastructure development in schools and creating public utilities would be taken up to 15%.

Creating infrastructure facilities to the burial ground, which are proposed as Samathuva burial grounds, efforts towards clean and green villages and livelihood and marketing facilities in convergence are to be taken up at 10% each under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam–II.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.