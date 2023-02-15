2,500 children participate in IIT-M Research Park’s coding contest

February 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Research Park hosted a competition for children.

As many as 2,500 participants registered for “Techno Central”, comprising six gamified learning contests and collaborated by gamified Ed Tech platforms such as HackerKID, DIYA labs and Time2Chess.

The aim was to encourage children to gain skills such as problem-solving, cognitive thinking, creativity and innovation through online coding games, making robotic projects and chess. The contest included python coding; robotics; chess; quiz; poster making and a speech competition.

HackerKID website, powered by Guvi, supported Python coding contest. Guvi is an educational technology company incubated in IIT-Madras and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. HackerKID is the country’s first gamified coding and learning environment for children. The participants at Wednesday’s contests were aged 7 to 17.

The research park president, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, inaugurated the contest and T. Kalaiselvan, former additional director of CUIC-Anna University, gave away the prizes.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala said he was attracted to Guvi as “they understood that programming and language were two different things. Guvi brought out coding classes in Indian languages and they teach programming in these languages”.

Guvi’s chief executive officer M. Arun Prakash said he was amazed to see children “coding with high energy”. The Python coding contest aims to inspire and educate youths with programming skills that would develop problem-solving and cognitive thinking via interactive coding games through programming and its algorithmic approach.

The link to introduce coding to children is http://www.hackerkid.org/