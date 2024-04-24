ADVERTISEMENT

2,500 chickens killed at poultry farm fire in Gudiyatham town

April 24, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fire was reported in one of the sheds when the owner saw smoke coming from the electrical board in the shed on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 2,500 chickens were charred to death in a fire at a poultry farm in S. Mottur village, around 15 km from Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the poultry farm was set up by K. Santhosh, 52, five years ago in his paddy field sprawling four acres. The farm, which comprises four tin-roofed sheds, houses at least 3,000 chickens.

Mr. Santhosh saw smoke coming from the electrical board in the shed around 2 p.m on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he could alert neighbours for help, the fire engulfed the entire shed, which is around 300 sq.ft, within a few minutes. He, however, managed to escape unhurt and alerted the fire and rescue services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fire fighters from Gudiyatham town rushed to the spot and put out the fire after an hour. The fire was restricted to one poultry shed. Gudiyatham Taluk police also inspected the spot. A case was registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that electrical short circuit might be the reason. Various equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire. The loss has been estimated at around ₹10 lakh. Further investigation is underway, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

poultry / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US