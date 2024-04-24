2,500 chickens killed at poultry farm fire in Gudiyatham town

April 24, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VELLORE

More than 2,500 chickens were charred to death in a fire at a poultry farm in S. Mottur village, around 15 km from Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Wednesday.

Police said the poultry farm was set up by K. Santhosh, 52, five years ago in his paddy field sprawling four acres. The farm, which comprises four tin-roofed sheds, houses at least 3,000 chickens.

Mr. Santhosh saw smoke coming from the electrical board in the shed around 2 p.m on Wednesday.

Before he could alert neighbours for help, the fire engulfed the entire shed, which is around 300 sq.ft, within a few minutes. He, however, managed to escape unhurt and alerted the fire and rescue services.

Fire fighters from Gudiyatham town rushed to the spot and put out the fire after an hour. The fire was restricted to one poultry shed. Gudiyatham Taluk police also inspected the spot. A case was registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that electrical short circuit might be the reason. Various equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire. The loss has been estimated at around ₹10 lakh. Further investigation is underway, police said.

