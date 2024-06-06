ADVERTISEMENT

250 recovered mobile phones returned to owners

Published - June 06, 2024 10:49 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

SP N. Manivannan handed out the mobile phones worth ₹50.20 recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police. 

The district police on Thursday returned 250 stolen mobile phones worth ₹50.20 lakh to their owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan handed out the phones that were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police. “Most of the owners of the mobile phones were tourists,” he said.   The cyber crime team has been tracing the stolen mobile phones through their respective IMEI numbers at periodical intervals.

Since the launch of the cell tracker application in July last year, the district police have recovered 672 stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.24 crore.  

Helpline number 9486214166 is available for residents to register complaints related to stolen mobile phones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US