250 recovered mobile phones returned to owners

The district police on Thursday returned 250 stolen mobile phones worth ₹50.20 lakh to their owners.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan handed out the phones that were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police. “Most of the owners of the mobile phones were tourists,” he said. The cyber crime team has been tracing the stolen mobile phones through their respective IMEI numbers at periodical intervals.

Since the launch of the cell tracker application in July last year, the district police have recovered 672 stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.24 crore.

Helpline number 9486214166 is available for residents to register complaints related to stolen mobile phones.