25-year-old arrested in Bihar for Tasmac employee’s murder

A special team camped in that State for 2 weeks to nab him

The Kancheepuram police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Bihar for the murder of a Tasmac employee in Oragadam last month.

The accused was identified as M. Umeshkumar. He was arrested by a special team that camped in Bihar for two weeks.

Police said that Thulasidas, 43, a Tasmac employee, closed the shop and went to the two-wheeler parking lot along with his colleague Ramu, 34, on October 4. Two persons hiding near the parking lot approached them and stabbed Thulasidas to death with knives and later shot him dead. Ramu was injured and was shot in the back.

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar said, “We intensified our investigation and pursued all clues by analysing CCTV footage and other evidence. Based on those clues, we were able to zero in on two accused who hailed from Bihar and our team went there. We have secured a key suspect involved in the murder. He was brought here and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.” A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.