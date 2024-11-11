 />
25 tribal girls to undergo skill development training under Tholkudi scheme

Published - November 11, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has selected 25 girl students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities to undergo a one-year skill development certification programme to provide them employment opportunities in the rural healthcare sector.

According to S. Annadurai, Director, Tribal Welfare, the Department has undertaken a series of initiatives to provide skill development training and employment to 1,000 youth of ST communities. As part of this initiative, the Department has conducted a door-to-door outreach programme, with the help of NGOs working on tribal welfare, to identify tribal students who appeared for Class X board exams but did not continue studies due to various reasons.

The Department identified the first set of 25 girls of Urali, Kani, Paliyar, Sholaga and Irula communities from Erode, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Dindigul districts and secured admission for them in a one-year certified general duty assistant course in the community college run by Madras Christian College in Kotagiri. The Department will bear the expenses of these students and has allocated ₹15 lakh, he said.

After completing the course, the students will go through clinical attachment training for two months before being employed in hospitals that provide healthcare services in rural areas, particularly to tribal communities.

