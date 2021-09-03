25 tonnes of ration rice seized

A special team of the Kallakurichi police on Thursday raided a makeshift godown at Thailavadi near Ulundurpet and seized 25 tonnes of ration rice stocked there. Five persons were arrested in this connection.

They were identified as P. Sakthivel, 35, M. Sivaprakasam, 29, E. Ramamoorthy, 25, C. Muthu, 45 and A. Masila Rani, 47, all hailing from Villupuram district.

Following a tip-off, a team raided the godown functioning on an agricultural field belonging to Masila Rani at Thailavadi. The team found 25 tonnes of rice meant for supply under the public distribution system stocked there. The rice was seized and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Godown. Further investigations are on.