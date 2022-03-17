25 persons injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai village

Special Correspondent March 17, 2022 16:34 IST

Among the injured, 21 were treated as out-patients at the event venue

Jallikattu under way at Kulamangalam in Pudukottai district. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twenty-five persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Manganampatti village in the district on Thursday. A total number of 574 bulls were released during the event which lasted a little over six hours. The number of tamers who participated were 300. Police sources said 21 injured persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four were referred to hospitals. Among the injured 11 were spectators; seven bull owners and seven tamers, said police sources.



