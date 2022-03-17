25 persons injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai village
Among the injured, 21 were treated as out-patients at the event venue
Twenty-five persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Manganampatti village in the district on Thursday.
A total number of 574 bulls were released during the event which lasted a little over six hours. The number of tamers who participated were 300.
Police sources said 21 injured persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four were referred to hospitals. Among the injured 11 were spectators; seven bull owners and seven tamers, said police sources.
