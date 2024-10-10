25 persons injured as vehicle overturns near Sholinghur town

Twenty-five persons, mostly women, were injured after the maxi cab vehicle in which they were travelling overturned on Sholinghur-Arakkonam Main Roadin Edapalayam village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Thursday.

Police said that K. Ramesh, 52, of R. K .Pettai in Tiruvallur, hired his relative’s maxi cab vehicle to attend a function in Jothi Mottur village near Sholinghur town. Around 30 relatives, including driver S. Rajasekar, 30, were travelling in the vehicle on the stretch when the driver stirred the wheels to avoid hitting a cat.

As most of the commuters were standing due to lack of space to sit, the vehicle overturned on the carriageway in the impact. The incident happened around noon. Immediately, other motorists and farmers rescued injured persons. Based on an alert from them, Sholinghur police and ambulances rushed to the spot. Injured persons were initially shifted to Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur town but later referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

A case has been registered. The police said that areas like Sholinghur, Walajah, Arcot and Nemili in the district have been witnessing frequent rains for the past few days. As a result, many stretches were not completely dry. A probe is underway.