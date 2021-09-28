25 new cases in Vellore

The COVID-19 tally in Vellore district rose to 49,343 after 25 patients tested positive on September 27.

While 47,975 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 248. The district's death toll is 1,120.

In Ranipet district, 17 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 42,993. In Tirupattur district, 14 new cases were reported on Monday and the tally rose to 28,934.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 34 fresh cases were reported taking the tally to 54,250. Out of this, 53,254 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 333.