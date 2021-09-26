Tamil Nadu

25 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,294 with 25 new cases reported on September 25.

While 47,925 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 249. The district's death toll is 1,120.

In Ranipet district, 20 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,960.

In Tirupattur district, 26 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,905.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 38, taking the total number of cases to 54,175. Of these, 53,210 have been discharged.


