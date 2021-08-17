Tamil NaduCHENNAI 17 August 2021 17:12 IST
25% more students can be admitted in government arts and science colleges, says TN Minister
Updated: 17 August 2021 17:18 IST
Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Tuesday said government arts and science colleges in the State could increase, by 25%, the existing strength of student admission in the coming academic year.
He was responding to AIADMK MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa, who wanted the government to start more arts and science colleges and increase the strength of students in the existing colleges.
