PUDUCHERRY

09 June 2021 22:56 IST

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise and Police officials seized ₹25 lakh worth of rectified spirit from a house in suburban Madagadipet.

According to the Excise department, the rectified spirit amounting to 4,165 litres, which was stored in 119 35-litre cans, was recovered from the residence of Arumugam.

Further investigation is under way.

Advertising

Advertising