2.5 lakh people have been discharged so far in State

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 00:11 IST

5,834 new cases and 118 deaths reported; Chennai accounts for 986 cases

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 5,834 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 more deaths, the total number of persons discharged after treatment so far touched 2.5 lakh. The State’s tally climbed to 3,08,649, of which 52,810 are still under treatment.

Another 6,005 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 2,50,680. The State’s toll rose to 5,159.

In Chennai, 986 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 persons succumbed to the infection. The city accounted for a total of 1,11,054 cases, of which 11,130 remain active. Chennai saw 2,350 deaths. The northern districts continued to see a surge in cases — Chengalpattu 388, Tiruvallur 362, Ranipet 333 and Kancheepuram 330. Cases increased in Coimbatore, as another 324 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 7,296.

While Madurai saw a dip with 90 cases, three districts had 200-plus cases — Cuddalore 281, Salem 205 and Theni 297. Nine districts, including Virudhunagar, Vellore and Kanniyakumari, recorded 100-plus cases. Twenty returnees also tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 118 deaths (71 in government hospitals and 47 in private ones), 13 persons died in Kanniyakumari and eight each in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi.

Among the 11 persons who did not have co-morbidities was a 28-year-old woman from Tiruvarur who was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 3. She died on August 7 due to respiratory failure, COVID-19, cortical venous sinus thrombosis, aspiration pneumonitis, new onset seizures and cerebral venous thrombosis.

While 10 persons aged in their 40s succumbed to the infection, a majority of those who died were aged over 50. A 95-year-old man from Tirunelveli died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on August 9 due to acute respiratory failure, COVID-19 and COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 67,492 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 33,60,450. One more private lab — the Vivekanandha Medical Care Hospital in Tiruchengode — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are a total of 61 testing facilities in the government sector and 70 in private.