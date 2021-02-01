25 districts record less than 10 new cases

CHENNAI

01 February 2021 23:52 IST

State records 502 fresh cases; seven deaths reported in Chennai

On a day when the State reported 502 new cases of COVID-19, 25 districts clocked less than 10 cases each. Only Chennai recorded seven deaths, with no fatality in the rest of the State.

Monday’s fresh cases took the State’s case count to 8,38,842. In Chennai, 134 persons tested positive for the infection followed by 59 persons in Coimbatore. There were 30 cases in Chengalpattu, 27 in Tiruppur, 25 in Thanjavur and 24 in Erode.

Kancheepuram recorded 10 cases while Salem and Madurai had nine and seven cases each.

A total of 517 persons were discharged after treatment across the State. Of these, 99 were in Chennai, 62 in Coimbatore and 60 in Chengalpattu. Till date, 8,21,947 persons were discharged after treatment.

Seven persons (four in private and three in government hospitals) died in Chennai. This took the toll to 12,363. Chennai alone accounted for 4,109 deaths.

Two of the seven persons were aged in their forties. A 46-year-old woman, who had no co-morbidities, was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital on January 25. She died on January 28 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. A death that occurred on January 12 was recorded in Monday’s bulletin. A 42-year-old man, who had dyslipidemia, was admitted to a private hospital on January 12 with fever, cough for four days and difficulty in breathing, and died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 95-year-old man, who had systemic hypertension, died at the Government Corona Hospital on January 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock and atrial fibrillation.

A total of 4,532 persons were undergoing treatment in the State. This included 1,586 in Chennai, 422 in Coimbatore and 299 in Chengalpattu. In the last 24 hours, 51,664 samples were tested, taking the total samples tested till date to 1,60,71,626.