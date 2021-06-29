25 districts log less than 100 cases each

State records 4,512 fresh infections and 118 fatalities; active cases drop below 40,000

On a day when Tamil Nadu reported 4,512 new COVID-19 cases, 25 of its 37 districts logged fewer than 100 infections each. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of cases at 15.

The fresh infections took the State’s tally to 24,75,190. The State saw over 100 fatalities. A total of 118 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 32,506. Active cases dropped below 40,000 — as many as 39,355 people are under treatment for COVID-19.

The total number of people discharged so far crossed 24 lakh. As many as 6,013 people were discharged after treatment on Tuesday, taking the total figure to 24,03,349.

Coimbatore recorded 563 cases, followed by Erode with 493. There were 302 cases in Salem and 281 in Tiruppur. Chennai recorded 275 cases, while Chengalpattu and Thanjavur saw 229 and 215 respectively.

Districts with fewer than 100 cases included Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Theni, Thoothukudi, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

Chennai continued to record fewer than 10 deaths due to COVID-19. Seven people succumbed to the infection in the city. There were 12 deaths each in Coimbatore and Madurai, nine in Salem and seven each in Ranipet and Vellore.

Among the deceased were two people in their 20s. A 25-year-old woman from Vellore, who had Takayasu’s Arteritis, was admitted to the Vellore Medical College Hospital on June 26. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 28-year-old man from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on June 10 with complaints of fever and cough for two days. He died on June 28 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 1,60,423 samples were tested in the State.

Over 2 lakh get jabs

Over two lakh people received COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. As many as 2,48,294 people, including 1,51,054 in the 18-44 age group were inoculated.

This took the overall coverage to 1,45,50,494.