25 destinations identified for ecotourism

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has identified 25 destinations for promoting ecotourism under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening project, Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Sreenivasan informed the Assembly on Monday.

The initiative will be based on the State Ecotourism policy and will have a participatory approach through the Forest Department - local community linkages, and involving local government institutions.

The Department has initiated necessary action with financial assistance from the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC) to obtain a Request for Proposal to undertake preparation of the Detailed Project Report and Transaction Advisory Services for eight sites under the control of the Forest Department, the Sericulture Department and the Horticulture Department. “Five consultants have been shortlisted by TNIFMC, which is in the process of issuing work order to the successful tenderers/project consultants,” Mr. Sreenivasan said.

The Minister said the air quality in urban areas had deteriorated over the years. “Tree plantations will be created in the urban and surrounding areas under the urban forestry programmes with the objective of controlling the adverse effects of air, water and noise pollution and improving the aesthetic appearance of these areas,” he said.