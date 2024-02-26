GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 companies of Central police force for election duty in TN

February 26, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the Union Home Ministry has allotted 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to Tamil Nadu for area domination and confidence building measures, among others.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that 15 companies would be inducted from March 1 and 10 more would be inducted from March 7 to the State.

As of January this year, the electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,294 from the third gender. It has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.