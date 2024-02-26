25 companies of Central police force for election duty in TN

February 26, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the Union Home Ministry has allotted 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to Tamil Nadu for area domination and confidence building measures, among others.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that 15 companies would be inducted from March 1 and 10 more would be inducted from March 7 to the State.

As of January this year, the electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,294 from the third gender. It has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.